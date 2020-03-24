As more tests are done confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana go up to 52 cases

As at today March 24, 2020, the confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ghana has reached 52, with two deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

As part of the measures to fight the coronavirus, the country closed all its borders – and all passengers arriving through the international airport are being quarantined. Of the 1,030 people in quarantine, health authorities say they took samples from 611 out of which 185 test results are ready and 25 are positive for COVID-19, raising the total confirmed cases in Ghana to 52 with two deaths. Ghana first announced two confirmed cases on March 12, 2020.

The World Health Organisation has meanwhile called for increased testing to determine cases and isolate individuals who are infected, as one of the effective ways to fight the virus.

According to the John Hopkins University, as at today 12:57 GMT, 392,331 people have been infected, 17,156 have died and 102,972 have recovered.

The coronavirus first broke out in China in December 2019, and has since spread across the world.