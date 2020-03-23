Ghana records 24 COVID-19 cases and one death in 10 days

As the coronavirus ravages the world, leaving in its trail, pain, death, misery, fear and despondency, Ghana has in 10 days after announcing its first confirmed two cases of the disease has gone up to 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one infected patient has died by March 22, 2020.

In response, the country has closed all land, sea and air borders. All passengers arriving in the country through the international airport are being quarantined for 14 days in hotels around the capital.

Religious gatherings have also been banned and the president has asked citizens to fast and pray on Wednesday March 25, for divine intervention.

Major markets in the country have been shut for what the government said is fumigation exercises to mitigate possible effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi