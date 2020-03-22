Home / General News / Ghana COVID-19 cases reach 21, one dead, all borders ordered closed

Ghana COVID-19 cases reach 21, one dead, all borders ordered closed

11 hours ago

Today March 22, 2020 is exactly 10 days since Ghana announced its first confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country – two patient s – imported case; all of them having travelled from Europe.

To-date Ghana has confirmed 21 cases and a patient has died – a 61-year-old male.

Community infections have also been confirmed; that is people with no travel history nor contact with known people who have travelled into the country from countries with large numbers of cases.

In response to the pandemic, Parliament Friday evening, under a Certificate of Urgency, passed the Imposition of Restrictions Bill, 2020 to give legal backing for the imposition of restrictions on persons in the event of disaster, emergency or similar circumstances, for public safety and protection.

The President has ordered the closure of all land, sea and air borders before midnight Sunday March 22, 2020 for the next two weeks.

Already large gatherings have been banned in the country and social distancing, frequent hand washing and personal hygiene practices are being encouraged.

Globally, total cases have exceeded 308,000 and over 13,000 dead.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

