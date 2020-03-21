Ghana confirms 19 cases of COVID-19

Ghana has confirmed three more cases of the COVID-19, bringing the number to 19 with no deaths, as updated by the Ghana Health Service portal on the disease.

The three new cases were confirmed on March 20. Two were reported from the Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region.

According to the official portal, a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman, resident of the United Kingdom (UK), returned to Ghana two weeks ago and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

“84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the UK, came back to Ghana within the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.”

It said a 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) two weeks ago, developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive.

“This brings to a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no deaths. Contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases,” the portal said.

Source: GNA