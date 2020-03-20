Police arrests suspected military and civilians robbers

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested four military men and their five civilian accomplices for allegedly robbing some quarry sites in Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The Military men are Warrant Officer (Class One) Isaac Odei Nyakoh, Warrant Officer (Class One) George Boamah, Sergeant Ennin Michael and Staff Sergeant, Abraham Aburam.

The civilian accomplices are Ebenezer Annan Quao, David Amuzu, Ben Asan, alias Cliff Buckman, Nelson Kwesi Rayan Hodogbe, Cornelius Akorasse and Ransford Awuni.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, the men armed with guns attacked and robbed Executive Quarry limited at Gomoa Ojobi.

She said the suspects stole cash of GH¢10,,000,00, one HP laptop computer, a money counting machine, one receipt printer, two security cameras and decoders, all valued at GH¢20,000.00,

DSP Oppong said in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast that the suspects also robbed three other quarries in the area.

DSP Oppong said, on Wednesday 18, 2020 at about 1130 hours the complainant who is the Managing Director of Executive Quarry Limited reported the incident to the police.

The statement said the suspects with White Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number BA 2594-14, Black Toyota land Cruiser V8 with registration number AS 3366-18 and a Black Pajero with number BA 1696-13 allegedly stole the above mentioned items and headed towards Awutu Bereku direction.

She said the Police team from Millennium City division on receiving the information pursued and arrested the suspects at Otamens near Ofaakor.

The statement said a Police search conducted on the respective vehicles revealed an amount of GH¢27,810.00 and the stolen items which were identified by the complainant

Source: GNA