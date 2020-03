COVID-19: Only passports needed for emergencies to be issued

In keeping with the government’s efforts at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Tuesday, announced that for the next four weeks, only passport applications with “proof of emergency” would be processed.

The measure, effective Tuesday, March 17, applies to all Passport Centres across the country.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

Source: GNA