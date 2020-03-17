Catholic Bishops’ Conference calls for full compliance to President’s directives

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has urged all members of the church to comply fully with the directives of President Akufo-Addo on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo on Sunday March 15 among others suspended all public gatherings including; conferences, funerals, and church activities for four weeks.

A statement signed by Most Reverend Philip Naameh, the President of GCBC and copied to the Ghana News Agency directed Archbishops, Priests to suspend public spiritual programmes such as retreats, devotions, meetings, confessions, pilgrimages, among others for the next four weeks.

Also, all Catholic schools are to be closed until further notice as directed while funerals and weddings be suspended for the four week period.

The statement said burials may be performed, but with not more than 25 people in attendance.

The statement recommended Catholic faithful to offer daily private masses for God’s intervention with not more than five people in attendance.

It stated that Churches and adoration chapels be opened for private and silence prayers by parishioners and observe the required distance of two meters.

The statement said where possible, live streaming of masses should be encouraged to enable the faithful receive spiritual Communion.

“We exhort all Catholics and people of faith to intensify individual and family prayers and encourage all to read the daily Mass readings and reflections provided on several social media platforms”, it added.

The statement urged all Ghanaians to keep observing the basic precautionary measures that would help minimize the spread of the virus as well as protect people from being infected with Covid-19.

Ghana has so far recorded six confirmed cases of the virus.

Source: GNA