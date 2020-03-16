Western Region office of the NCA educates network users on their rights

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has called on the public to familiarize themselves with the rights and responsibility charter of the various telecommunication networks in Ghana in order to demand accountability and efficient services from them.

Consumers according to the NCA have the right to report any service interruptions and malpractices to NCA offices for onward action and solutions from the various network operators across the country.

Mr Smith Quarshie, the Officer in charge of Information Technology and Regulatory Administration, who said this during a public forum stressed, that consumers could report on issues relating to network porting and SIM fraud and registration among others.

The NCA is celebrating the World Consumer Day in the two regions of the West with educational fora and talks at selected institutions under the theme: “Information and Education: The Tool for Consumer Empowerment and Perfection.

Mr Quarshie said many consumers suffer unfair treatment from their telecommunication networks due to the fact that they have little knowledge on their rights.

He prayed that through the public education many people would become enlightened to demand better service delivery from the mobile networks and encouraged all network users to feel free to walk to their offices anytime they had issues.

Mr Quarshie also used the opportunity to call on all the telecommunication networks to render the appropriate services to their customers in order to pass the quality of service performance report undertaken by the NCA.

Currently, the country rides on the wings of Airtel -Tigo, Vodafone, GLO and MTN telecommunication networks.

Source: GNA