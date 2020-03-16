COVID-19 confirmed on University of Ghana campus

The University of Ghana (UG) has suspended lectures on all its campuses, including clinicals and practicals with immediate effect due to an imported case of COVID-19 infection involving a non-resident students who returned to Ghana from an international trip.

This was contained in a press statement copied the Ghana News Agency on Sunday which said the University was updating its COVID-19 preparedness.

It cautioned students and staff who reside outside UG campuses and were currently off campus to keep away from the campuses until they were asked to return adding that staff who provides essential services were excluded from those directive.

The statement added that the University’s Basic Schools and the Baby Nest Creche on Legon Campus were to be closed down until further notice.

It said the University would, however, not be closed down until contact tracing has been effectively completed, adding “Students and staff who reside on campuses of the University are therefore urged to remain on the campuses. Those who may have the infection and leave campus are likely to spread the virus.”

It said the University’s Emergency Response Team (UG ERT) had linked up with the national contact tracing team to enhance efforts.

The statement said social gatherings, religious services and sporting activities on the University campuses have already been suspended and that the suspension will continue to be in force.

Leadership of the Institution in the statement assured the University community that those measures were preventive and precautionary and that the risk of COVID-19 infection to individuals in University community to remain very low.

Source: GNA