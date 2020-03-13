Parliament constitutes adhoc committee to appoint auditor to audit Auditor-General’s Office

Parliament on Thursday adopted a motion for the House to constitute an ad hoc committee, to be chaired by Deputy Majority Leader Sarah Adwoa Safo to recommend to the House the appointment of an auditor to audit the accounts of the Office of the Auditor-General.

Members of the committee would be Public Accounts Committee Chairman James Klutse Avedzi, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ketu North Constituency; and Mr Kofi Okyere-Agyekum, MP for Fanteakwa South Constituency.

The motion, moved by Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, MP for Asante-Akim Central Constituency, was seconded by Alhaji Mohamed Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase Constituency.

Article (187) (15) states that: ”The accounts of the Office of the Auditor General shall be audited and be reported upon by an auditor appointed by Parliament.”

Seconding the motion, Alhaji Muntaka commended the members, who he said, have been members of the committee, for having worked and doing a good job on behalf of the House, over the years.

Source: GNA