Court to give judgement in NCA Pegasus purchase trial on May 12

An Accra High Court will on May 12 decide the fate of Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, a former Board Chairman of the National Communication Authority (NCA) and four others allegedly involved in the “clandestine” purchase of four million dollar cyber security equipment.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Eric Kyei Baffour has ordered the state and defence counsel to file their respective addresses by April 20, this year.

The court made this known after the state led by Mrs Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecutions concluded cross-examination of George Derick Oppong, former Director of Infralocks Development Limited (IDL) and fifth accused in the trial.

“We have come to the conclusion of the matter. I will therefore instruct that you file your addresses simultaneously by the 20th of April this year while I deliver my judgement by May 12, this year, the court said.

Prosecution led by the state from January 16, 2018, called six prosecution witnesses to make a case against the accused persons namely: Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie; William Tetteh Tevie; former Director-General of the NCA; Nana Owusu Ensaw, a former board member; Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator, and George Derrick Oppong.

The accused led by their respective counsel opened their defence and did not called any defence witnesses.

The accused earlier filed a submission of no case but the court held that they had a case to answer and directed that they opened their defence.

The five accused were variously charged with stealing, using public office for personal gains, and willfully causing financial loss to the state in respect of the purchase of a Pegasus machine worth $ 4million cedis to among other things assist in the fight against terrorism.

They all denied the various offences and have since been on bail.

Source: GNA