Police arrests four over murder of Sogakope Assemblyman

The Volta Regional Police command has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of the Assembly Member for Sogakope South in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

A release signed by Mr Prince Dogbatse, Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the four were picked up “in suspicion for their involvement” in the murder, and would be “dully arraigned before court.”

The release said two officers of the Sogakope District Police Station were also picked up over the “disappearance” of one service rifle at the Station, and were being kept in custody.

It said the two were being transferred to the Regional Office Command to aid investigations.

“Investigations so far does not suggest any link between the missing weapon and the murder of the Assemblyman,” the statement added.

It said, “note that the weapon in question disappeared on 07 March, 2020 whereas the unfortunate killing of the Assemblyman happened on 01 March, 2020. This is only an unfortunate incident and the Command is resolved to get to the bottom of it”.

The statement said the Command would review, and readjust operational and administrative procedures at the Sogakope Police Station to prevent such occurrences in the future, and appealed to the public to continue to offer the needed support in getting those responsible for the murder.

Source: GNA