Women told to discard notion that they can only find glory in marriage

Women and girls have been urged not to focus on some negative traditional views held about them to ensure that they fulfil their dreams and rise to the top to impact society positively.

According to Dr. James Clayman, an obstetrics/gynecologist at the Saint Johns Hospital at Tantra Hills in Accra, traditional views about women tend to militate against their progress.

He noted that some notions that women can only find their glory in marriage, or that they are not capable of achievement or intelligent as compared to their male counterpart is wrong and a lie.

He said such negative views add up to keep women down and hinder them from developing. He has therefore urged women to develop assertiveness, boldness and see themselves as equal partners in all spheres of personal and national life.

Dr. Clayman was speaking at a forum at the Ashaiman Senior High School in the Greater Accra region to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, which is celebrated globally, every March 8.

The forum, which served as a mentoring session for a section of the female students of the school, was under the theme, “I am generation equality: realizing women’s rights.”

It was organized by Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), a non-governmental organization and the event saw various resource persons from different backgrounds, sharing their thoughts with the students.

Topics dealt with touched on how to be an effective career woman, appropriate use of social media, knowing your worth and gender based violence and its related issues.

Mrs Esi Benewa Otoo, a broadcast journalist with the TV3 station, told the forum about the challenges career women face in combining their work and family life and she added that women should seek the support of their family to help them out and also learn to keep a balance between work and family life to be effective in life.

Ms Abigail Oppong, a young social media expert, took the students through how they can use social media to enhance their career development and community service.

Dr Charity Binka, Executive Secretary of WOMEC, touched on gender-based violence and advised the female students to learn to stop the opposite sex from touching their bodies in an unhealthy manner.

By Eunice Menka

