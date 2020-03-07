Salmonella infested gizzard destroyed

Several packs of salmonella infested gizzard impounded at the Tema Port following a tip-off from the Brazilian Embassy, have been destroyed.

A joint team comprising; the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Veterinary Services, GPHA Intelligence, Ports Health Services, National Security, Bureau of National Investigation and other stakeholders in the import and export chain, jointly destroyed the unwholesome meat product on Wednesday at the Kpone landfill Site.

In addition to the destruction of the infested gizzard, four other containers of unwholesome animal products were destroyed.

Dr Asiedu Baah, Director of Veterinary Services, said although they were able to bury the unwholesome gizzard with Salmonella, the destruction was impeded causing a delay to the earlier scheduled date.

He praised the collective efforts by the security agencies and their involvement in ensuring that the impounded container was not tempered with before the destruction.

He said due to the late Intel received from Brazilian authorities, the importers successfully cleared the infested gizzards which subsequently ended up on the market.

Dr Stephen George Bonnah, Head, Regulatory Unit, Veterinary Services Directorate, called for a strengthened collaboration between stakeholder agencies on the Joint Inspection Management System platform to ensure that clearance of goods at the port were done in an appropriate and more efficient manner.

He further assuaged the fears of the general public, saying “the unwholesome animal products have been destroyed and going forward, veterinary and its allied services are going to effectively regulate all animal products that enter the country.”

Source: GNA