Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

29 seconds ago

Cameroon’s health ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on Feb. 24.

A statement signed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, said the man had been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital.

“All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,” it said in a statement.

Cameroon, which is situated in Central Africa, is the fourth sub-Saharan country to report coronavirus after Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. The total number of cases on the continent is 29.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected almost 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China.

GNA/Reuters

