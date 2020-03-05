Twenty-seven political vigilante groups disbanded

About 27 political vigilante groups across the country have been disbanded, Mr George Amoh, Acting Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council has disclosed.

He said the law on vigilantism had clearly stated that a political party shall not directly or indirectly form, organise, operate or engage in activities of vigilantism and added that such acts were culpable and offenders were liable to conviction to a fine of not less than 1,000 penalty units and not more than 25,000 penalty units.

Mr Amoh disclosed this during a stakeholder capacity building workshop on vigilantism related offenses and regulation ACT 2019 (ACT999).

The event, which was organised by the Northern Sector Awareness Creation (NORSAAC), in Tamale, with funding support from STAR Ghana Foundation, brought together political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to discuss the way forward towards a peaceful election.

He indicated that “whoever breaks the law commits an offense and is liable to conviction to a term of ten to fifteen years imprisonment”.

He added that the law would also deal with persons who take part in activities of vigilante groups armed with offensive weapons. Such persons would be liable to conviction to a term of not less than 15 to 25 years imprisonment.

Mr Amoh noted that the law extended to activities of land guards and said persons sighted for the offense would be liable to conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, the Executive Director of NORSAAC, urged political parties to do away with vigilante groups and allow the security personnel to perform their duties during and after the upcoming general elections to maintain peace and order in the country.

Mr Frank Amoateng, Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Manager at STAR-Ghana Foundation, advised members of the public to fight activities of vigilante groups to enhance peace and unity in the upcoming December 7 general election.

Source: GNA