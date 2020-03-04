Ngone Diop is new Director of ECA Sub-Regional Office for West Africa

Ms. Ngone Diop has been appointed the new Director of Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) the Sub-Regional Office for West Africa (SRO-WA).

A press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com says she took up the position on February 14, 2020. The office is located in the Nigerien capital, Niamey.

Who is Ms. Diop?

She is an Economist and Gender Expert with over 20 years of experience. She has successfully worked in policy formulation and advised on poverty reduction, inclusive development, gender equality and the empowerment of women; and demographic dividend.

Before she was appointed to head the ECA SRO-WA, Ms Diop was Chief of the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment at the ECA. During her tenure she led the formulation and implementation of innovative tools and policy researches and results-based tailored advisory services to African Member States.

Prior to working with the ECA, she served as DFID (The UK Department of International Development) Advisor to the Government of Rwanda, after the genocide, during which, she led the conceptualisation and effective implementation of transformative policies and programmes for Rwanda’s reconstruction; gender equality and women’s empowerment.

While heading the Poverty, Growth and MDGs work at UNDP, New York, Ms. Diop spearheaded innovative policy work on gender, economic growth and development, as well as the linkages between the latter and achievement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) with technical support and capacity building components that benefitted 56 countries, the majority of which were African.

Ms Diop served as Regional Technical Advisor of the World Bank Public Finance, Gender Budgeting Outreach Programme for West and Central Africa.

Her other major positions include research coordinator and researcher, including at the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa, and Lecturer in Economics at the Institute of Economics and Management in Dakar, Senegal.

She has been published on gender budgeting, public finance in The Commonwealth and IDRC Book “Gender Budgeting Makes more cents”; Zed book “Women and Land in Africa> Culture; Rights and Realizing Women’s Rights; Book on Engendering Justice (forthcoming, April 2020), Policy researches on “Inclusive Economic Growth and Development”; on “Measuring Violence against Women” and other development issues, with a special focus on Africa.

Ms. Diop served as Vice President of Akina Mama Wa Africa (AWwA), and was a Board Member of the Agency for Cooperation and Research in Development. Her professional networks include, the Feminist Economist Network; All Women Leagues; Donors Working Group on FGM.

Ms Diop holds a Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Aix Marseille 3, France and a DEA (In-deep Research Studies) in Economics, at Aix-Marseille 2 University, France.