Messe Berlin cancels IFA Global Press Conference 2020 over COVID-19 concerns

As the world is working overtime to respond decisively to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) which has killed nearly 3,000 people around the world, forcing the cancellation of flights and other activities, the organisers of the largest gathering of the world’s technology journalists, writers, bloggers and filmmakers, Messe Berlin have been compelled to cancel the IFA Global Press Conference (GPC) for 2020 scheduled to be held in Lanarca, Cyprus.

The annual event that brings together some 360 journalists from 50 countries of the world to interact with technology experts, company executives and to network won’t be held this year because of the COVID-19.

The press conference is held ahead of the IFA Consumer Electronics Exhibition in Berlin, Germany.

In a letter to all the potential attendees, Messe Berlin wrote, “We are writing to let you know that IFA Berlin has decided to cancel this year’s Global Press Conference, which was scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 April 2020.”

“We have taken this difficult decision following detailed internal deliberations and after consulting various public health authorities.

We are sure that you all have kept yourselves updated on the developing news of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. We know how much all of you value the great briefing and networking opportunities offered by IFA’s annual GPC. However, as you will appreciate, your health and safety is paramount for us,” the letter continued.

Adding that in the light of the constantly evolving global health situation and the rapidly expanding list of affected areas subject to travel and quarantine restrictions, they felt that it had become both logistically impossible and unsafe to go ahead with this year’s IFA Global Press Conference.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi