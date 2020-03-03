Ghana to host Africa conference of Attorney-Generals

The Attorney General Alliance – Africa (AGA-Africa) will hold its second annual conference on the theme, “Tackling the Reality of Transnational Crime in Africa-cross Border Solutions and International Cooperation in Accra from March 2, 2020.

A statement from the organisers and copied to the GNA said the AGA-Africa Conference, part of the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) Africa Alliance Partnership, will uniquely bring together six African American U.S. State Attorneys General, several of their African counterparts and other individuals working on transnational crime to discuss, collaborate, and coordinate on new strategies and solutions to combat these serious issues.

The statement said State Attorney Generals Letitia James of New York, Karl Racine of Washington, D.C., Denise N. George, Virgin Islands Attorney General, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Aaron Ford of Nevada, Kwame Raoul of Illinois will travel to Ghana to take part in the conference.

The AGA-Africa views Ghana as a valuable partner to convene this important conference considering it sits at the heart of West Africa and was an important African trafficking route, making it an important player in combating the growing illicit trade in persons, drugs, artefacts and wildlife across West Africa.

“This year’s conference provides an important opportunity for U.S. and African law enforcement officials and other key stakeholders to collaborate on strategies to combat transnational crime networks that pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the U.S., Africa, and the entire international community,” the statement said.

It said challenges of this magnitude could only be solved through international cooperation and coordinated action.

“We commend the six State Attorney Generals for their leadership and commitment to help put an end to these cross-border problems including human trafficking, corruption, and counterfeit drugs,” it added.

