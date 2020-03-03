Home / Sports / Coach Akonnor to announce squad for double header

Charles K. Akonnor – Black Stars Head Coach, will on Tuesday, March 3, announce his squad for the back-to-back games against Sudan later this month.

The two games set to be the coaches first assignment would see him announce a blend of exprience, new, local and foreign based players.

The Black Stars would host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

It would be followed by a reverse fixture in Omdurman within three days.

The former national team captain had been in Europe for the past three weeks monitoring players for the team ahead of the doubleheader games.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said, the coach would announce the squad at a press conference at the Accra City Hotel (former Novotel) at 11 am.

