Court remands SHS student for alleged rape

A 21-year-old form three student of the Ghana National College who was arrested for allegedly raping a form-one student has been remanded into police custody by a Cape Coast Magistrate Court.

The suspect will reappear in court on Friday, March 13 for his plea to be taken.

However, Mr. Daniel Arthur, counsel for the suspect on hearing the facts of the case as read by the Prosecution led by Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako raised doubts about the facts as presented in court.

He said: “My Lord, I suspect a “conspiracy…” but we will meet at the appropriate forum to present our case”.

According to the prosecution, the victim, a 16-year-old student in the same school was asked by the suspect to meet him privately in a classroom for a message so they met her in the company of the victim’s friend on Saturday, February 15, at about 0300 hours.

He said in the said classroom, the suspect told the friend to wait outside while he discussed something with the victim.

The prosecution said immediately after, the suspect locked all doors and windows, struggled with the victim until he finally succeeded in having sex with her.

He said after the act, the suspect wiped the floor of a mixture of blood and semen with pieces of papers and left them in the classroom.

He then ordered the girl to move out of the classroom and asked her friend to pick up the smeared papers in the classroom.

The Prosecution said the papers which were later collected was shown to a colleague of the victim who later informed the senior housemaster who invited the girl for interrogation where she narrated her ordeal.

He said the matter was subsequently reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) where the victim was given a medical report form to attend hospital for examination, treatment and counseling.

Source: GNA