Ashanti Regional Health Directorate issues Meningitis alert

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has issued an alert on a possible outbreak of Meningitis in the Region following the intensity of the warm, dry and dusty weather conditions brought on by the Harmattan.

A statement signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the weather condition increased the risk for the spread of Meningitis and cautioned the public to be safety conscious.

“Meningitis is a serious disease which causes the swelling of the coverings on the brain and spinal cord. It is infectious and transmitted from infected persons through direct contact to droplets from sneezing and coughing”, the statement said.

It said the signs and symptoms included sudden onset of severe headache, fever, vomiting and stiffness of the neck, adding that, all age groups were at risk of getting Meningitis.

The statement entreated the public to observe preventive measures such as ensuring good ventilation, always washing hands with soap and covering mouth when sneezing or coughing.

It urged the public to immediately report to the nearest health facility when they noticed any of the symptoms.

Source: GNA