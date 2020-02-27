Gold and cocoa top Ghana exports to Switzerland

Records of trade between Ghana and Switzerland for 2019, show that on top of the list of products exported to Switzerland are gold and cocoa. More than half of the cocoa used in Switzerland’s chocolate industry comes from Ghana.

Speaking to journalists in Accra Tuesday February 25, 2019, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder said Ghana is Switzerland’s biggest trading partner in Africa with a trade volume of $2.5 billion recorded in 2019.

Switzerland, he said has also invested more than $370 million in Ghana, and is supporting the country to diversify its economy.

The Ambassador also told the journalists that the President of the Swiss Confederation, Simonetta Sommaruga, has invited President Nana Akufo-Addo for a two-day state visit to that country on February 28 and 29, 2019.

According to the Swiss Ambassador, President Akufo-Addo’s visit is historic, because since 1957, he is the first president from sub-Saharan Africa to pay a state visit to Switzerland.

“At the core of the official talks will be the establishment of a closer partnership in the fight against climate change, but also discussions on trade and economic relations, development cooperation and Switzerland’s continuing support for peace and security via the Kofi Anna Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra,” he said.

The Swiss Embassy has been in Ghana for over 60 years.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi