President leaves for a 12-day Euro tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Friday for a 12-day working tour of Europe that will see him visit Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Belgium.

The President is billed to deliver a keynote address at the St. Andrew’s Africa Summit on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The Summit, on the theme: “Leadership, Development and Entrepreneurship”, is a student-led initiative that promotes a versatile discussion about Africa, African and African Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo will then leave Scotland for Oslo, Norway, to pay an official visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

As co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with the Norwegian Prime Minister, he will also join other SDG Advocates at a High-Level meeting on food security and climate change.

The President will then proceed to London on February 27, 2020, for a speaking engagement at Chatham House, home of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London, on the theme “Financing for Sustainable Development in Africa”.

From February 28 to 29, President Akufo-Addo will pay a State visit to Switzerland at the invitation of Simonetta Sommaruga, leader of the Swiss confederation.

The visit is a reciprocal one paid to Ghana, in July 2017, by the 91st President of the Swiss Confederation, Doris Leuthard, who was the first European leader to visit Ghana in the Akufo-Addo presidency.

The President will travel to Brussels, Belgium on March 3, 2020, also at the invitation of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, to address the 2nd ECR-Africa Summit on March 4, on “Ghana’s economy and thriving democracy”.

He will also meet the leadership of the European Union to discuss issues pertaining to Ghana-EU relations.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

He returns to Ghana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Source: GNA