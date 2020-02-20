Sissala youths demand transfer of Forestry Commission staff over rosewood logging

Some angry Sissala Youth have barricaded the offices of the Forestry Commission in Tumu demanding the immediate transfer of the staff for their alleged involvement in rosewood business.

The youth alleged some officials of the Tumu office of the Forestry Commission were in collusion with the latest harvest of rosewood under the guise of papal, newly discovered exportable tree species.

Mr Issifu Alidu Napun, President of the Sissala Youth who led a group to lock up the offices said all attempts to meet the officials of the forestry division over the latest invasion of the Sissala East and West by illegal loggers failed.

He said the youth in one of such visits found out that the “officials were avoiding us and we know there are insiders aiding the illegal logging and promoters of the banned harvest of rosewood”.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Sissala East MCE has since held an emergency meeting with the youth who claimed harvest of rosewood and papal had resumed in large quantities in the area and want it stopped.

Mr Napun said rosewood harvest has left thousands of species including papal and other trees destroyed and until the ban was effectively enforced, the problem will continue unabated.

