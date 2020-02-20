CLOGSAG to embark on nationwide strike on March 3

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) on Wednesday fixed March 3 to embark on a nationwide strike to demand 15 per cent of interim premium from government.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the CLOGSAG Executive Secretary, at a press conference in Accra, urged all members of the Association to wear red bands and fly red flags to press home their demand.

The interim premium is an allowance government pays to workers to cushion them.

On August 16, 2016 the Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government for the payment of a 15 per cent interim premium to all CLOGSAG members effective January 1, 2017.

Mr Bampoe Addo said: “We have waited long enough and can no longer bear the frustration and demotivation that characterise this obvious inequality”.

He said, to date, only 10 per cent interim premium had been paid.

The members of CLOGSAG at the meeting wore red bands around their necks, wrists and waist and chanted war songs after the press conference.

CLOGSAG is a Registered Trade Union and the mouthpiece of workers in the Civil and Local Government Services as well as other establishments.

It originated from the Civil Servants’ Association, which has its roots in the Colonial Civil Service.

Source: GNA