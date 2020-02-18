University of Ghana suspends lecturers at centre of BBC sex for grades investigation

The Management of the University of Ghana has announced the suspension of two of its lecturers at the centre of the BBC’s “Sex for Grades” documentary.

The pair, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor, have been suspended for six and months, respectively, without pay.

A press statement signed by the University’s Director of Public Affairs, Stella A. Amoa, said the suspension “takes effect from January 1, 2020”.

This, it added, followed the completion of the hearing of the Senior Members Disciplinary Committee.

Prof Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the UG’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct policy as well as the Code of Conduct for its Academic Staff.

The statement said they would have to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties.

Again, they would also undergo annual assessment for a period of five years.

A Fact-Finding Committee chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, a retired Supreme Court Judge, had investigated allegations of misconduct against the two following the broadcast of the BBC documentary titled: “Sex for Grades: Undercover in West African Universities.”

The Committee found evidence that they had contravened the relevant provisions on misconduct in the University of Ghana Statutes and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members and recommended that the case be referred to the Disciplinary Committee for Senior Members.

The statement said “Management has accepted the recommendations of the Senior Members’ Disciplinary Committee and has informed Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor accordingly”.

It assured all students, faculty, staff, other stakeholders and the public of UG’s commitment to rooting out any acts of misconduct, sexual harassment or any other form of harassment.

Source: GNA