Soldiers arrest 20 persons at suspected secessionists’ training camp

The military on Monday morning picked 20 young persons including; a lady said to be receiving military training by secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation, in thickets between Kpevedue and Fievue near Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality.

The arrest followed surveillance and intelligence gathering by security services.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that five instructors at the training camp escaped and believed to be hiding in neighbouring Republic of Togo.

GNA was told the ‘recruits’ aged between 20 to 30 years, were told they were being trained for the Ghana Army and made to submit their academic certificates and to pay GH¢800 each.

The thickets have natural cover and natural obstacles for ‘intruders’ and offer a safe haven for the ‘recruits’ in a valley with a stream.

Military officers who carried out the operation told the GNA they surrounded the camp at about 0300 hours and rounded up the recruits, but could not arrest the instructors.

The officers said the design of the camp indicated that it had a “professional hand.”

The GNA was told foodstuff, cooking utensils, painkillers and some training equipment were found at the camp.

Source: GNA