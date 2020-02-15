Four collapsed banks pay more than 1,000 customers in Western North region

A total of one thousand and Eighty-Nine customers of GN Bank, Boafo ne Nyame Micro Finance, Midland Savings and Loans and Nation Wild Micro Finance have so far received their locked up funds at the Sefwi- Asawinso branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG).

An additional 128 customers have also maintained their accounts with the CBG bank.

Mr Bretuoba Asafo Akowuah, Sefwi- Asawinso branch Manager who confirmed the development to the Ghana News Agency, said customers followed due process and were either paid in full or maintained their accounts with the bank.

Some of the customers who spoke to the GNA said they were paid the actual amount in their accounts.

They asked the public and especially politicians not to politicize the on-going cleaning in the banking sector and gave the assurance that all depositors would be paid.

They also asked the Bank of Ghana to regularly educate Ghanaians on financial institutions that were in good standing so that the “bad ones” do not take undue advantage of customers.

