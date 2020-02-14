I have sinned against the state – musician tells court

A 27-year-old musician has been sentenced to six years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing items and cash belonging to a soldier and his family.

Prince Opoku, alias Agyenkwaah, stole items and cash including $24,100, 1,580 Euros, GH¢11,800.00, Toshiba laptop computer, mobile phones and jewellery.

Opoku, who was arraigned in August 2019, earlier pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry, causing unlawful harm and stealing but later changed his plea to guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

He told the Court that he had sinned against the state and pleaded for leniency.

The Court in handing over the sentence considered the fact that he had shown remorse, pleaded guilty, did not waste the court’s time, the magnitude of the offence, the amount involved, the fact that some of the items were retrieved and being a father of two.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Lieutenant Colonel Callicus Bapuuroh, Rachael Doozie Bapuuroh, an auditor and Diana Doozie, an administrator are the complainants in the case.

He said the soldier is the father of the ladies and they reside at Mallam-Gbawe, whereas Opoku resides at Kasoa in the Central Region.

He said the family on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at about 0700 hours left for Church at Cantonments, also in Accra.

The Prosecution said later at about 1245 hours, same day, they returned home and detected that thieves had broken into their five-bedroom house through the kitchen door.

He said the thieves made away with one Toshiba laptop computer valued $700, HP laptop computer valued $550, Samsung mobile phone valued $380, Nokia mobile phone valued $270, two metal plaques, cash of $23,700, €1,000 and GH¢4,600.00 all belonging to the military Officer.

He said one HP laptop computer valued GH¢2,100.00, quantity of gold jewellery valued at GH¢21,000.00, quantity of silver jewellery valued GH¢800.00, an amount of GH¢1,700.00, all amounting to GH¢26,400.00 belonging to Rachael was also taken away.

Mr Tenkorang said Diana’s Dell laptop computer valued GH¢2,200.00, Samsung tablet valued GH¢2,500.00, IPhone valued $600, eight pieces of gold jewellery valued GH¢16,000.00, silver jewellery valued GH¢1,600.00, a quantity of local beads valued GH¢2,000.00, the items totaling in value of GH¢27,200.00 and an amount of GH¢2,900.00 and $600.

The Prosecution said they reported the incident to the Gbawe Police station.

He said police on July 30, at about midnight had intelligence that Opoku was spotted in a dance party at Arena, Accra, doling out dollar notes to his friends.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Police then traced him to his hideout at Kasoa and arrested him.

He said opoku in his cautioned statement confessed going to the house of the complainants where he used a crow bar and a screw-driver to break into the house.

He said the convict told the police that he used part of the money to buy a Toyota Corolla car with the registration number GR 681-11 and a motorbike, all valued GH¢28,000.00.

He said a search in the convict’s room revealed $1,400, quantity of jewellery, one HP and Toshiba laptop computers, one IPad, a Samsung tablet, a metal plaque and two military paraphernalia.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the police also found the crow bar and screw driver, which Opoku used to commit the crime.

He said the Regional Criminal Investigation Department, Accra later took over the case and after investigations, he was arraigned.

The Court ordered that the items retrieved and the monies handed over to the complainants, and also directed that the complainants go to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to facilitate the change of ownership of the vehicles.

