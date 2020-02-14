Committee’s Report on National Pay System Review ready

The Advisory Committee to review the National Pay System and make recommendations to the Government is ready with its report.

The Committee, chaired by Mr Bright Wireko-Brobbey, a Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, was given three months to complete its work and present the recommendations.

It was set up by the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry in October 2017 to inform government’s decision on minimum wages and base pay issues.

It comprised representatives of Organised Labour, Ghana Employers Association, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ministry of Finance and Ghana Statistical Service.

Mr Earl Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, told the Ghana News Agency on Thursday that though the report was ready, it was awaiting an endorsement from the Sector Minister before it would be made public.

The Committee was mandated to review and link the National Pay System to productivity and ensure workers are adequately rewarded for work done.

Additionally, it was to review the Local Pay Structure to meet international best practices as well as review the Pension Schemes to address the purported inconsistencies and exemptions to the benefit of both government and labour.

Source: GNA