December polls will be peaceful and credible – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday assured the public that the December 7 general election will be conducted in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere.

He said he owed it a duty to Ghana to protect the sanctity of her elections because it was the same free, fair and credible process carried out in an atmosphere of tranquility that brought him to power.

No effort would be spared to ensure that the elections were free, fair and credible devoid of violence, he said.

“Ghana is today a beacon of democracy on the African Continent and this year I am determined to do whatever I can to consolidate that reputation as a country of peace and stability where elections are held in good atmosphere and results are easily acceptable by all and sundry, winners and losers alike”.

President Akufo-Addo made the pledge when members of the Ziavi Traditional Council from the Volta Region called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, who had appealed to him to ensure a peaceful campaign and election.

He said he would ensure that Ghana’s reputation as an oasis of peace and stability was not compromised during the polls.

“I am committed to ensuring a free, fair and credible elections…and I want to assure you that the Government is going to do whatever it takes to make sure that the forthcoming campaign and election are conducted in a good atmosphere.”

The Council, which had expressed its appreciation to the President for granting the Ziavi Area a traditional council status, appealed for the absorption of the Ziavi Community Senior High/Technical School into the mainstream second cycle school system to enable its students to benefit from the Free Senior High School Policy.

They requested the assistance of government to establish a factory to process a local coffee brand christened; “Ziavi Tutui” which had the potential for export to international markets because of the unique health benefits inherent in the coffee bean grown in the area.

The Council also appealed for the upgrade of roads in the area.

President Akufo-Addo assured it that government would address the needs of the area systematically.

He indicated that he would confer with the relevant bodies and individuals to assist the area increase the production of its coffee brand under the One District, One Factory Initiative.

“Coffee is one of the areas we want to really pay attention to,” he said and indicated that the Tree Crop Authority, which was established by an Act of Parliament late last year, would help boost the production of tree crops like coffee.

The Paramount Chief of the Ziavi Traditional Area, Togbe Kwaku Ayim, on behalf of the Council and the people of the area, presented a citation to the President in appreciation for his excellent administration over the past three years.

Source: GNA