Special Prosecutor appeals to public not to politicise Airbus scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has appealed to the public not to speculate or politicise the disclosures made in the deferred prosecution agreements and judgements of the Airbus scandal, in which allegations of bribery were made of Ghanaian officials in the military aircraft deal.

A statement issued by Mr Martin A.B.K. Amidu, the Special Prosecutor, said this was to allow his Office to treat the suspected crimes as suspected crimes simpliciter and nothing more, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The statement said: “The Office of the Special Prosecutor Monday, 3rd February 2020 at 14:32 hours received from the Secretary to the President letter No. OSP 307/20/87 dated Sunday, 2nd February 2020, referring allegations of bribery of Ghanaian Officials in the military aircraft deal disclosed in two deferred prosecution agreements and judgements on 31st January 2020 in the United Kingdom and the United States of America respectively, and implicating Airbus SE, certain individuals and Ghana Government Public Officials for consideration and possible action”.

It said the Special Prosecutor had determined that the said referral and the deferred prosecution agreements and judgments accompanying them raise reasonable suspicion of the commission of corruption and corruption-related offences of bribery of public officers and the use of public office by public officers for private profit, which were offences falling within the mandate of this Office under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (ACT 959).

“A preliminary investigation was accordingly opened on 4th February 2020 by this office into the allegations contained in the judgement referred to this Office aforesaid,” it said.

It noted that the relevant domestic public institutions, which assisted the ongoing investigations had been contacted to provide information and document under Act 959.

Source: GNA