AU, Ghana sign AfCFTA Secretariat Agreement

The African Union and the Government of Ghana Monday signed the Host Country Agreement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Signed on the sidelines of the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Agreement provides the legal framework for the establishment of the Secretariat in Ghana.

It also guarantees the privileges and immunities necessary for the execution of the mandate of the Secretariat and its officials.

Moussa Faki Mahamt, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey initialed the agreement on behalf of the AU and Ghana, respectively.

The Agreement establishing the AfCFTA, was adopted by the Assembly of Head of States and Governments of the African Union at its 10th Extraordinary Session on March 21, 2018.

Ghana was selected as the country to host the AfCFTA Secretariat; and has committed some $10 million to ensure that the Continental institution is operational by July 2020.

