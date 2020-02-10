Vice President to provide empirical data of government’s achievements

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will on Tuesday, February 11, provide details of the fulfillment of the 388 manifesto promises and commitments made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government within the three years and two months in office.

Vice President Bawumia will provide the empirical data of government’s achievements at a Town Hall Meeting at exactly 1000 hours, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

It will be on the theme: “Accounting to the People, Achievements of Government from 2017 to Date,” under the auspices of the Ministry of Information.

The event will serve as a platform for government to provide details of the fulfillment of those manifesto promises and commitments made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2016 Election.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, speaking at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday, said President Akufo-Addo tasked the Office of the Vice President to lead an exercise to produce empirical data on the status of the electoral promises.

Having completed the exercise and approved by the President, Dr Bawumia would provide bullet by bullet details on the performance of the NPP administration in fulfilling the manifesto promises.

“The exercise will be heavily data driven and made available to the Ghanaian public and other stakeholders immediately afterwards.

“Evidence of work done will also be mounted in a Result Fair Exhibition, which will be led by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, similar to what took place in Accra some few weeks ago,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

The Vice President’s presentation would set the tone for public accounting mechanism of the work done by the Akufo-Addo’s administration with reference to the 388 manifesto promises and commitments within three years and two months, he added.

The meeting is expected to attract representatives of civil society organizations, academia and members of the public.

The Information Minister urged the media to take keen interest in the data on how much of the Party’s commitments had been fulfilled completely or are being fulfilled within the first three years and two months in office.

The objectives of the town hall meeting, he said, would ensure probity and accountability in accordance with the 1992 Constitution to guarantee inclusive and participatory development as well as provide opportunity for citizens to engage with the implementing Ministries and gain feedback from the public.

Source: GNA