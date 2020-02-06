President urges Ghanaians to take interest in national security

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to individually and collectively take serious interest in issues of security concerning the country.

He said events happening in “our neighbouring countries should be of great concern and worry to us all and these should guide against their spill-over to Ghana”.

“All should be part of the security system of the various communities and regions in particular and Ghana as a whole to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevail to promote socio-economic development of our country.”

President Akufo-Addo said this during a courtesy call on Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, the Paramount Chief of the Wala Traditional Council, at the forecourt of the Wala-Naa’s Palace on Tuesday.

He was in the Upper West Region to cut the sod for the construction of two solar power plant projects at Kaleo and Lawra at the cost of 22.8 million Euros from a German Government facility.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he was happy to hear that criminal activities had reduced in the Region but advised the people not to relent in their efforts to fight against tendencies likely to disturb peace.

He expressed the hope that chiefs and other opinion leaders who acted as custodians of the land would never allow miscreants to indulge in negative acts that would derail the peace of the country.

Naa Seidu Pelpuo expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the completion of the Wa Airport and the Upper West Regional Hospital but observed that some equipment meant for the Hospital were still lying outside at the mercy of the weather.

He appealed to government to ensure regular provision of essential medicines to the Hospital to help promote quality healthcare services.

The Wa-Naa appealed to President Akufo-Addo to provide office accommodation to the Centre for National Culture in the Region to promote the cultural heritage of the people.

Source: GNA