Ghana Immigration Service arrests two over forged Residents’ Permit

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested two persons including an Ethiopian national for allegedly possessing forged Ghana Residents’ Permit.

The two Tsege Abera Tamaru a 29-year-old Ethiopian and Godwin Plange, his Ghanaian counterpart were picked up by the GIS at the South African Embassy when they presented the permits to secure visas.

The two were also found in possession with forged bank statements and documents from the Registrar General’s Department.

Appearing before the Madina District Court, Tamaru was charged with entering and remaining in Ghana without permits and possessing and usage of forged documents.

Plange is being held for forgery of official documents namely GIS Residents’ Permit.

The two accused pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku admitted them to bail.

Tamaru was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢5,000.00 with one surety while Plange was granted bail in the sum of GH¢3,000.00 with one surety.

Before the court admitted the accused persons to bail, Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Philip Peter Andoh submitted that the bail condition of the accused should be such that the two would appear to stand trial considering that Tamaru was a foreigner.

Mr Andoh said for the sake of Tamaru, the service would want a speedy trial and the court fixed February 13 to commence trial.

The court then ordered the Prosecution to furnish the accused persons with its witness statements and documents they will be relying on for the trial.

The Prosecution said earlier, that Tamaru is an Ethiopian national and Plange, a Ghanaian, were arrested at the South African Embassy on January 22, this year.

The prosecution said the GIS arrested Tamaru who was being accompanied on suspicion that the GIS Residents’ Permit in his passport was forged.

He said officials from the GIS were called in, who arrested the two, and that investigations so far have revealed that Plange and other accomplices offered the Ethiopian national an invitation and the Recidents’ permit.

The GIS says it was investigating how the Ethiopian national was invited to Ghana and Plange assisted him to procure the South African visa as well as facilitated the acquisition of the forged residents’ permit.

The case is still under investigations.

Source: GNA