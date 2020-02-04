Effective Tax Administrative System will reduce cost of doing business – NEASSI

Members of the Nzema East Association of Small Scale Industries (NEASSI) have indicated that if District Assemblies devise a just and efficient means of collecting taxes from small scale enterprises, the cost of doing business will decrease.

This follows the concern that district Assemblies failed to consult small and medium businesses within their localities before fee fixing.

The Association with support from Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund in collaboration with the Heritage Foundation, assessed challenges in the tax administration system and their impact on the businesses and economic growth aspirations of businesses.

Mr Lawrence Luro, Chairman of the Association noted with concern the lack of adequate tax education in the country.

He said every Assembly was expected to fix its own fees by considering the strength of its Local Economy, adding that it should however be based on ceilings determined by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The Chairman in this regard , appealed to policymakers to institute informed decisions on the tax systems adding, ‘certainly, a healthy collaboration and cooperation between the Association and Ellembelle District Assembly will decrease cost of conducting businesses and help them to grow’’.

Mr Samuel Adu-Oppong, Head- Axim Sub office of Ghana Revenue Authority admitted that a cardinal principle of taxation was fairness.

He however advised that “If you have challenges go to the various GRA offices and the officials will explain what needs to be done as a business entity to you”.

Mr Bright Ohene Appiah, Budget Officer at the Ellembelle District Assembly announced that the manual way of revenue collection would be replaced with a pilot system, where individuals and businesses could sit in the comfort of their homes and pay their bills.

Members of the various businesses were therefore advised to register with the Assembly for a strengthened relations and an effective tax administrative system.

Source: GNA