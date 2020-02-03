Highlife musician Kofi B dies

Kofi Boakye Yiadom known in showbiz as Kofi B has passed on.

Kofi B has been battling illness over a year.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency, indicates that, Kofi B was on his way back home after performance with Kofi Nti on Saturday night, but was rushed to the hospital after complaining of his heart, unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kofi B who has won multiple awards over the past years is known for hit songs such as “Mmbrowa”, “Bantama Kofi Boakye”, “Koforidua Flowers”, among others.

Source: GNA