Home / Entertainment / Highlife musician Kofi B dies

Highlife musician Kofi B dies

21 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment

The Late Kofi B

Kofi Boakye Yiadom known in showbiz as Kofi B has passed on.

Kofi B has been battling illness over a year.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency, indicates that, Kofi B was on his way back home after performance with Kofi Nti on Saturday night, but was rushed to the hospital after complaining of his heart, unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kofi B who has won multiple awards over the past years is known for hit songs such as “Mmbrowa”, “Bantama Kofi Boakye”, “Koforidua Flowers”, among others.

Source: GNA

Check Also

MUSIGA-Ashanti launches music band to support veteran musicians

The leadership of the Ashanti Regional Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has launched the “Asanteman …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved