Police interrogating Allotey after stadium incident

Ghanaian professional boxer Patrick Allotey has been interrogated by the Odorkor Police, after he was seen in a video punching a football fan during the Super Clash game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Information gathered from his management indicates that he had been granted bail after his statement was taken.

Allotey, was seen delivering hefty punches on the face of the fan, which resulted in a deep cut on the corner of the left eye of the boxer.

Information gathered by GNA Sports indicates that, the Police are expected to undertake further investigation on the case before proceeding with any charges.

According to the information, it is likely the boxer would be arraigned before the court for assault on the fan.

The management of Allotey in a statement released earlier the week said, they were in talks with the victims family to seek for an out of court settlement but no agreement had been reached thus far.

Allotey is expected to face the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Boxing Authority ‪next Wednesday as he likely to face further sanctions for his conduct.

Allotey is currently the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight Champion.

He recently failed in an attempt to annex the WBO Welterweight title after he was stoped by Mexican Jaime Munguia in the United States of America (USA).

