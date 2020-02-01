Ghana Presidency to use solar by July

Government’s initiative to augment 60 percent of the energy needs of the Jubilee House with green power is to come on stream by July 2020, as a 912 Kilowatt Solar power plant is being installed at the Presidency.

Already, photovoltaic panels have been installed on the entire roof of the General Services Building and the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, with Strategic Security Systems, the contractors working on the project, confident of completing the process by the end of June, 2020.

The scope of work for the $1,494,350 renewable energy project includes; the installation of solar PV panels with all supporting infrastructure, excluding battery storage.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his delivery of the State of the Nation Address last year indicated that as part of a wider national agenda to promote renewable energy use in the country’s energy mix, the seat of government would be connected to solar power by the end of 2020.

The move is expected to reduce the financial commitment of government to utility distributors.

The Ministry of Energy is overseeing the installation of the facility at the Presidency.

Energy Minister Peter Amewu after an inspection of the on-going project on Friday told Jubilee House correspondents that he was satisfied with the progress of work on the project.

He said government was committed to the agenda to include renewable energy in the country’s power mix, targeting the deployment of 10 percent of green energy by within 2020.

“As Government, we believe in the importance of renewables and have a target of 10 percent as a proportion of our energy mix by 2020.

The Minister said the installation of the solar system at the Presidency showed the commitment of Government towards the deployment of renewable energy in the country.

He urged the contractors to complete the work on schedule.

Source: GNA