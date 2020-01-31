Armed robbers seize truck carrying 220 bags of cocoa

A gang of armed robbers has seized and fled with a KIA truck, loaded with 220 bags of cocoa, on the Bogoso-Tarkwa-Nsuaem road.

The truck, with registration number AS 8864 – 19, was carrying the cocoa to the Takoradi Port.

The incident happened at about 0200 hours on January 23, and there has since been no trace of either the truck or bags of cocoa.

Charles Sanahey, the Samreboi District Manager of Eliho Ghana Limited, a Licensed Cocoa Buying Company, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, a formal report had been made to the police.

He appealed to the public to help the company to locate the stolen truck and cocoa.

Anybody with vital information should call the police or the following mobile phone number: 0244196127.

Source: GNA