Abirem to get GH¢20m palace complex

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie, the Chief of Abirem and the Acting Akyem Kotoku Gyaasehene has cut the sod for the commencement of a GH¢20 million modern palace complex at Abirem to decongest the old palace.

The two-storey palace would contain a master bedroom, dining and living room, kitchen, Toilet facilities, a conference room and records office and offices for the Abirem chief and elders.

Obrempong Kyeretwie not prepared to build and improve on inherited property did not worth his or her position.

He said there was therefore the need for people in every community to give maximum support to their leaders to initiate and implement development projects that could give facelift to the communities.

The Abremhene charged the citizenry to give chiefs the respect and honour due them as they were the custodians of the cultural heritage of the country.

He said the new palace, when completed would bring some progress to the area.

Source: GNA