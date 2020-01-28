Takoradi-Tarkwa railway ready for free passenger service

The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has successfully completed its reformation exercise on the Tarkoradi-Tarkwa Railway line and urged the public to patronize its services for free on the stretch beginning Tuesday January 28.

The GRCL said it was fully prepared to begin passenger services after concurrent test run on the railway lines with the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) where the outcome proved viability of the lines.

Dr. Micheal Adjei Anyetei, the Deputy Director of GRCL, who said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, also indicated that there would be further construction and regular maintenance on the lines.

“The Western line is being developed and occasionally there will be the need for GRCL to stop operations to enable the contractor do some civil works on the line,” he said.

“The GRCL will therefore offer the general public free transportation from Takoradi to Tarkwa on Tuesday January 28, Thursday 30 and Friday 31.”

The train will depart from Takoradi station to Tarkwa at 6:15 am and return to Takoradi at 1500 hours on the said dates.

The Company said the move was to encourage people to patronize rail transport.

Dr Anyetei said commercial services would, however, commence on February 5, 2020.

Source: GNA