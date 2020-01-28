Parliament commences sittings today, January 28

Ghana’s Parliament will commence its First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 7th Parliament on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A total of 20 bills are expected to be presented to the House.

A release signed by Ms Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday has announced.

The bills would include; the Affirmative Action Bill, 2019, Rent (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Ghana Petroleum Hub Development Corporation Bill, 2019 and Community Water and Sanitation Agency Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The release said 17 bills were at Committee level and included; Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Intestate Succession Bill, 2018 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), and Ghana Communication Technology University Bill, 2019 (Committee on Education).

It said the Ghana Cocoa Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which was with the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Customs (amendment) Bill, 2019 with the Finance Committee, would be read the Second time.

The Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019, the Corporate Insolvency Bill, 2019, and the Land Bill, 2018 are at the consideration stage, the release said.

It said the meeting, which was expected to last nine weeks approximately, would debate a number of motions and referrals at Committee and the key among the activities would be an address on the State of the Nation, which would be delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the meeting.

Source: GNA