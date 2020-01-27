We will do everything legally possible to win 2020 elections – NDC

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, 2020 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Keta has said the Party “will do everything legally possible to win power,” in the 2020 general elections.

He said the “grassroots are yearning for the party to return to power” and needed everyone who loved Ghana to work towards NDC’s victory in the 2020 general elections in order to rescue the country from “the mismanagement.”

Mr Gakpey was addressing a gathering after a health walk organised by the NDC in the Keta Constituency, dubbed “Keta Walks for Victory 2020”.

The walk which could pass for a rally brought together Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region led by the Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah and all contestants in the Party’s parliamentary primaries for Keta and Anlo constituencies.

Mr Gakpey said things were not going on well with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration resulting in hardships and charged supporters of the NDC to work harder for victory in the impending elections.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and Chairman, NDC Volta Regional Communication Committee, said the Party had learnt its lessons and ready to make amends, ruling out complacency and appealed for minimum 98 per cent vote from Keta in the 2020 elections.

Mr Ablakwa said “the glorious days of Volta Region will return” by resuming abandoned projects and working on other developmental projects including the Eastern Corridor Road, Keta Port and stadium for the region while still pursuing the national agenda of developing other parts of the country as seen in the eras of former NDC presidents.

Source: GNA