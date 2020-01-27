President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged district assemblies to mobilize enough revenue to support the central government to fast track development throughout the country.

He asked district assemblies to focus and work on the national digital addressing and property registration system to aid spatial planning and revenue mobilization.

Mr Jerry Ahmed Shuaib, Chief Executive Officer, Coastal Development Authority, delivered the President’s address on the third inauguration ceremony of the Ada West District Assembly.

“Same way with businesses; when it is time to collect our business operating permits, all of these are well captured so that we can go in and collect our business operating permits,” according to the President.

He asked assembly members to be selfless people and” think about how best you can transform this assembly and to transform mother Ghana.”

He said unity must be the assembly’s priority Irrespective of where a member or staff is coming from saying, “Your utmost interest here should be how best to develop Ada West.

Ensure that the opinion leaders are considered before you execute a project in an area.”

He charged them to take advantage of the central government initiatives especially the Free SHS, the 1D 1F, PFFJ as they explored avenues for creation of employment, largely for the youth.

“I wished to remind you that your people require of you selflessness, devotion to duty, a very accountable stewardship and above all, the ability to deliver efficient services to improve on their quality of life, not your quality of life,” he said.

Source: GNA