Man arrested over police officer’s murder

The Central Regional Police have arrested Isaac Eshun, the owner of the ZEN Filling Station in Mankessim, over the killing of a police officer.

Eshun is a chief who goes by the stool name Nana Nyeiku VII.

Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahen was found dead hours after the police had foiled a robbery attack on the suspect’s Filling Station.

Two officers suffered gunshot wounds in a firefight with the robbers and are reported to be in stable condition at the Lady of Mercy Hospital, where they are on admission.

DSP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, (PRO) who confirmed the arrest and said efforts were being made to arrest a second suspect, while Eshun would be processed for court.

She a shortgun and a pistol had been retrieved from the suspect.

DSP Oppong said investigations jointly conducted by the Regional CID and Crime Scene Management Team from the CID Headquarters at the crime scene revealed that the spent cartridges retrieved from the scene may have been fired from a shot gun and a pistol belonging to Eshun.

The incident according to the Police, happened at about 0200 hours when a Police Patrol Team responded to a distress call from the ZEN Filling Station at Mankessim.

Following the incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong -Boanuh led a high powered delegation to the crime scene for firsthand information and to console the family.

