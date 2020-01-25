Ghana Statistical Service to recruit 6000 field officers for Eastern Region

Mr John Foster Agyaho, the Principal Statistician, has said the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) would recruit 6000 field officials for Eastern Region to collect data in this year’s Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The District Census Officers (DCOs) who would supervise activities of Field Officers have already been recruited.

Mr Agyaho indicated that application for Field Officers were opened and encouraged young people with Senior High School background and above to apply.

He was speaking in an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of a two-day orientation workshop in Koforidua for 41 DCOs from Eastern and Oti regions on relevant cartographic documents to be used during the PHC.

He said the DCOs who would oversee the running of the census, would in turn train the field officers, and help educate citizens on the enumeration and solve petty issues likely to arise in the event of the enumeration.

According to the GSS, the PHC exercise would last for a period of four weeks.

Mr R.K Sambo, the Coordinating Director of Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, noted that the enumeration would involve some “sensitive” questions and urged field officers to approach people with respect and tact.

He also reminded them that there were laws governing data collection in the country which do not permit the officers to divulge information obtained to anyone apart from GSS.

He cautioned that anyone who failed to abide by the rules and regulations governing the enumeration exercise would be dealt with accordingly.

Source: GNA