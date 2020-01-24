55-year-old man jailed one year for stealing car battery

Fifty-five year old Haruna Iddrisu, driver, was on Thursday convicted for stealing a car battery and tape recorder at Suntreso in Kumasi.

He has therefore been sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District of Ashanti.

Haruna who pleaded guilty was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, the convict was arrested by a team of police personnel who were on patrol duties at Suntreso at about 0500 hours on January 16, this year.

She said the Police spotted him carrying the battery and was arrested on suspicion.

The prosecution said in the course of interrogation, he mentioned one Master Yaw as the owner of the battery.

She said the police asked him to lead them to the said owner but the convict could not locate him.

He was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

Source: GNA